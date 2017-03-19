Lewis Edward Way, 87, passed peacefully March 19, 2017, surrounded by family at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich. Lewis was the son of Paul and Marion Way and was born in Grand Rapids Mich.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; his children, Linda (Michael) Whitney and Bryon (Elisa) Way; his daughter in-law, Lura (Steven) Way; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Paula (Al) Miller, Diane (Don) Wetzel, Lenore Stoddard, David (Pat) Way, and Daniel (Theresa) Way. He was preceded in death by sons, Steven and Matthew; his brother, James; and his parents.

Lew graduated from Brooklyn High School in Brooklyn, Mich., in 1948. A guard on the varsity basketball team, Lew was known for his speed and unbridled scrappiness. These traits served him well in the 9th Infantry, serving in Korea from 1949 to 1952, where he was awarded three bronze stars. He was also as a professional firefighter for the city of Jackson from 1960 to 1981. After retirement, Lew began a second career as a surveyor, for W.M. Worth Surveying and also volunteered as an usher at University of Michigan basketball games with his sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Al Miller. Lew spent his final days surrounded by family as they recounted stories of his heart, humor, and heroism. He also got to experience one last NCAA tournament win (at the buzzer) by his Michigan Wolverines, while his brothers and grandson provided cheers and color commentary on his behalf.

A celebration of his life will be will be held at Watson Funeral Chapel in Jackson on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 11 a.m., Pastor Daniel Schultz officiating. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home 2150 Kingsbrooke Dr., Jackson, MI 49202.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Watson Funeral Chapel, 2590 Spring Arbor Road.