Robert Laverne Prichard, 90, of Adrian, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.

He was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Adrian, to Charles and Hazel (Boyd) Prichard. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard a LST Carrier during World War II. He was married to Gladys Spencley Feb. 19, 1949, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death June 15, 2008. He was employed with Kewaunee Manufacturing for 44 years, retiring in 1987.

Robert is survived by a son, Charles Robert Prichard of Adrian; three daughters, Sandra (David Handy) Daley of Hudson, Susan (Tom) O’Quinn of Manitou Beach, and Roberta (John) Doyle of Adrian; one sister, Joyce Prichard of Adrian; 10 grandchildren, Tori, Tierra and Tianna Prichard, Donald Daley, Tommy O’Quinn Jr., Amanda Moore, Ann Hernandez, John Doyle Jr., and Karen and Lawrence Glisson; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Gladys, he was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Beverly Glisson, two brothers, Charles at birth and Jack Prichard, two sisters, Marilyn Prichard and Joann Wilson, and a great grandson, Jacob O’Quinn.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. with William Van Valkenburg officiating and with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and V.F.W. Post #1584 Annis-Fint at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Visitation was held Monday, March 20, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.

