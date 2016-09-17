Shirley H. Walker, age 90, of Manitou Beach, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at her home. She was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Detroit, Mich., to Albert and Mildred (Swisher) Lay. She married Roy E. Walker Sept. 1, 1944, in Detroit, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2011.

Shirley lived her early life in the Detroit and Monroe area. She then lived in McKeesport, Pa., before moving to Livonia in 1963. She has lived in the Manitou Beach area since 1986. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit and worked at the Sanders Candy Company in Detroit. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was an avid bowler.

Surviving are one son, Kurt (Mary) Walker of Livonia; one daughter, Linda (Darwin) Glass of Livonia; two grandchildren; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; five great-great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy E. Walker; and one brother, Donald Lay.

Cremation will take place. There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.

