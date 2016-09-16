Charles A. DeBoe Jr., age 58, of Grass Lake went to be with the Lord Sept. 16, 2016. He was born July 19, 1958, the son of Charles A. “Dutch” Sr. and Charlotte DeBoe who preceded him in death. Also preceding Chuck in death was his brother, James DeBoe.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Dianne; daughter, Angela (Brad) Schleicher; grandson, Harrison and one more grandchild expected in April; siblings, Christine (Delbert) Kempf, Janice (Richard) Gregory and Joe (Diane) DeBoe; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Chuck was a 1976 graduate of Grass Lake High School and worked at Dawn Food Products for 39 years. Chuck was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Zaleski Council #6687. In 2005, Chuck presented the idea of a Friday night fish fry to his fellow Knights. Chuck’s idea for the fish fry was in memory of his beloved uncle Lyle, who was instrumental in starting a Knights of Columbus fish fry in Indiana. Thanks to Chuck and many other volunteers, the fish fry has become a Lenten tradition at Our Lady of Fatima, where up to 1,100 people have been served on a single night. Fish fry attendees could always count on seeing Chuck’s smiling face. Proceeds from the fish fry have helped with building the new church, improvements and many other community projects.

In the fall 2015, Chuck, again with the support of his brother Knights, approached Grass Lake’s VFW and American Legion about adding a Soldier’s Cross to their military memorial in downtown Grass Lake. With heartfelt and unanimous support it didn’t take long – the three organizations dedicated the Soldier’s Cross during the 2016 annual Memorial Day service. Chuck will be remembered for his honest, humble personality, his quiet, steadfast determination in getting things accomplished and the unselfish love he shared with his family and friends.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy MacDonald officiating. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Grass Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus Assembly #2186. Please sign Chuck’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.