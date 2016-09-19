John “Jack” Michael Haskell, 64, formerly of Brooklyn, died Sept. 19, 2016, in Ann Arbor. He was born April 29, 1952, in Saline, Mich., to Donald F. Haskell and Jean G. (Bell) Haskell.

He is survived by daughter, Misty Afana of Hammond, La.; mother, Jean Jahan of Manitou Beach; brothers, Donald (Pam) Haskell, Douglas (Kathy) Haskell and William (Risa) Haskell; sister, Lisa (John) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Zoe, Ethan, and Gage Haskell of Louisiana; and various aunts, cousins and nephews; special partner and friend Linda Hurtado and her family of Ann Arbor. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Haskell and son, John Michael Haskell Jr.

No services are planned at this time.

