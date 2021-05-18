Shirley Elizabeth Parker, 85, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Shirley’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tracy Collier of First Church of the Nazarene as officiant. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

She was born on March 14, 1936, in Jackson, Mich., to Maurice and Pearl (Harsh) Burns. Shirley married, the late, Theodore H. Parker, on December 14, 1954, in Brooklyn, Mich. She will forever be remembered as the “Egg Lady”, even having a substantial chicken Knick knack collection. Shirley grew up during the depression and carried that knowledge into raising her own large family. She knew how to provide for them by sewing, canning, and keeping the books for four fully functioning farms. Shirley enjoyed family times during the holidays, her African violets, and baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. She also was employed for 10 years at Montgomery Wards in Jackson. Later in life, she became involved in the Senior Center, making quilts, traveling, and taking cruises.

Shirley is survived by her children, Carlton Parker, Suzanne (Duane) Derry, Mary Reid, John Parker, and Greg Parker; her brother, Leland (Erica) Burns; grandchildren, Dennis (Leann) Parker, Stacy, Kristin (Alex) Persu, Lindsay, Michael, Melanie, Ashley (Timothy) Jester and Courtney; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Theodore H. Parker, and a son, Theodore E. Parker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation. Please leave a message of comfort for Shirley’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.