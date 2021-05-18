Carole (Cortright) Anderson, 52, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Carmel, Ind., due to complications after surgery. A memorial service will be celebrated Monday, May 24, 2021, at Eineder Funeral Home, Brooklyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn. The family will receive friends at Eineder Funeral Home on Monday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to noon with the service at noon. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Carole was born August 18, 1968, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Sharen (Parker) Handy and the late Michael Cortright. She graduated from Columbia Schools in the class of 1986 and earned an Associate Degree in ultrasound from Jackson Community College in 1989. Most recently, she served as a Registered Ultrasound Technician at Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio.

Surviving is her mother Sharen Handy, Brooklyn; brother, Scott Cortright, Napoleon; half-brother, Christopher Cortright, of California; half-sister, Faith Penix of Saline, Mich.; Uncle Bill (Caroline) Parker of Brooklyn; Aunt Eleanor Creger, Jackson; Uncle Richard (Joan) Cortright of Minnesota and several cousins. She was predeceased by her father, both sets of grandparents, one aunt, one uncle and five cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Research Hospital.