Genevieve Patricia Liogghio, 78, passed away in her home with her loving husband of over 60 years, Patrick Michael Liogghio, by her side on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Genevieve’s family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.; with a 6:30 p.m. scripture service at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with the gathering to begin at 10 a.m. at Saint Rita Catholic Church (10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, MI 49234). Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery. COVID-19 mandates will be observed.

Genevieve was born December 16, 1942, in Dearborn, Mich. She married the love of her life, Patrick, on April 11, 1960. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, Genevieve took great pride in being a devout Catholic along with teaching catechism to area youth. She also enjoyed cooking and was known within the immediate family for her Sunday dinner Caesar salad. Crocheting, vacationing at Silver Lake Sand Dunes and Florida, and spending endless hours in the pool with her grandkids were some of her most cherished memories.

She will be missed by her husband Patrick; her children, Patrick (Terrina), Harry (Jill) and Geno (Natalie); grandchildren, Maria (Nick), Jasmine (Mike), Darian, Ty, Cal, Faith and Adrianna; as well as her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Maddex, Cole and Aspen; many nieces and nephews, her loving sisters, Theresa (Paul), Anna, and Helen, as well as her extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, Mich.