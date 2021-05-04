Shirley Carol Elmore, 84, passed away May 2, 2021. Shirley’s family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Masks will be required, and COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be observed. Pastor Jeff Sheeks of the First Baptist Church of Brooklyn will serve as celebrant.

Shirley was born on February 23, 1937, in Adrian, Mich., to Ralph and Geraldine (Brant) McKinney. Shirley married Carlton Elmore in December of 1988 in Brooklyn, Mich. She will be remembered as a dignified, honest, caring woman who was kind to everyone she met. Shirley worked at Beal’s Trucking for more than 20 years. She enjoyed researching ancestry and floral design along with reading and studying history. She lived almost 20 years in Florida in both Miami and the Florida Keys.

Shirley will be missed by her husband, Carlton; her children, Kathryn Vereline and Bobbie (Lynn) Kieber of Big Pine Key, Fla.; siblings, June Bittinger, and Cheryl (Doug) Sarchet; grandchildren, William (Kelly) McCloe; Lara McCloe; and Garrett Vereline; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brianna and Callie Neitzke and Collin and Conner McCloe. Shirley is survived by her first husband and good friend, Bobbie Kieber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Geraldine McKinney; and a grandson, Matthew McCloe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph’s Indian School or Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Shirley’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.