Martha Marie Lewis, 68, of Brooklyn, passed away on April 23, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was born on August 21, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Willis and Wilma (Olson) Ford. She is a 1970 Graduate of Columbia Central High School. Martha married Tom Lewis, on July 14, 1989, in Jackson, Mich. Martha loved animals especially her dogs Rosie and Dizbrow. She also enjoyed taking pictures watching safari on the internet. Martha was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary – Brooklyn Chapter.

Martha will be missed by her husband, Tom; daughters, Tami Lee and Tomi Jo; siblings, Laura Earley and Tim Ford; grandchildren, Skyanne, Katie, Cierra and Jacob; nephews, Jesse and Cory; great-nephew, Brody and great-nieces, Bree and Riley. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Ford and her parents, Willis and Wilma Ford.

There will be no public services held at this time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Martha’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.