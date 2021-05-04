Joyce E. Silkworth passed away on May 3, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Sharon Township on September 10, 1926, to Orin and Helen (Chappell) Heselschwerdt. Her family moved to a farm in Napoleon when she was two. She went to Napoleon schools, graduating in 1944 as the valedictorian of her class. Her father, who was on the school board, presented her with her diploma. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1948 with a teaching degree. Joyce taught in Jackson, Saline and Livonia.

On June 19, 1948, Joyce married Marion Silkworth. They lived in the Napoleon area before moving to Livonia where they raised their family and lived for 48 years. Joyce and Marion both taught in Livonia Public Schools. Joyce retired in 1989. In 2000, they returned to Napoleon. Joyce, her sister Jeanne and brother Dale, along with their spouses, developed Sunset Ranch Estates on land that was part of the Heselschwerdt family farm. Joyce and Marion built a house in that subdivision and enjoyed watching the wildlife and beautiful sunsets and being back in the area where they grew up.

Joyce enjoyed cooking and baking, making crafts and school and church activities and events. She and Marion enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Long Lake in Hillman, Mich., square dancing and traveling. They were very involved in ministries with the churches they attended, most recently Brookside United Methodist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by Marion, her husband of 70 years, her parents, Orin and Helen Heselschwerdt; her brother, Daryle Heselschwerdt, and her sister, Jeanne Wetherby. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Charles) Schultz, sons, Gary (Carol) Silkworth and Gordon (Julie) Silkworth; grandchildren, Amanda and Michael Silkworth and brother, Dale (Pat) Heselschwerdt.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8 at Brookside United Methodist Church (4000 Francis Street, Jackson 49203). Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. COVID guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Brookside UMC.

Our family is deeply grateful to the staff of Ridgecrest/Mission Point and Great Lakes/Elara Caring for the kind and compassionate care provided to both Joyce and Marion in their final years and days.