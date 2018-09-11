Shirley Ann Richarson

Her legacy . . . Shirley Ann Richardson, 71, went to be with the Lord September 9, 2018. She was born on December 20, 1946, in Monroe, Mich., to Harold and Leona (Russeau) Heath. Shirley married the love of her life, John Richardson, on June 19, 1964, in Monroe, Mich. She was a dedicated 27-year member of Cement City Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. Shirley worked as a home health aide for many years and truly loved taking care of her patients. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, healthy baking and according to her family made the best apple pie. She also never passed up a garage sale. More than anything she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Shirley will be missed by her husband, John; her children, Gail (Andrew) Funchion and Crystal (Joseph) Poster, Jr.; three grandchildren, Mariah, Aaron, Tylor and one great-grandson Harry; four sisters, Mary Laderach, Rose Boudrie, Valerie (John) Bullard and Sharon (Kevin) Brant. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Leona Heath, a sister, Delorise Lawson, a brother, Charles Heath, and granddaughter, McKenzie Zukowski.

Her farewell . . . Shirley’s family and friends will gather together Thursday, September 13, 2018, from 5–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her community farewell will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road in Cement City where she will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Drew Woods will officiate and burial will follow at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cement City Baptist Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Shirley’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.