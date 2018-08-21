Anna Elizabeth Elliott, 97, of Chelsea, formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Anna was born on May 13, 1921, daughter of Guy and Frederica Beevers in Tecumseh. She married Gerald “Bud” Elliott on October 25, 1940, at Vineyard Lake in Brooklyn. Anna was a life-long resident of Brooklyn until she moved to The Pines in Chelsea in 2002.

Anna will be missed dearly by her sisters, Myrna Downing and Cathy (Carl) Rothfuss; her daughters, Pat Spahr of Brooklyn, Linda (Rob) Mahan, and Debbie (Jeff) Hardcastle, both of Chelsea; her 10 grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren and her not-yet-born great-great-grandchild; along with her extended family and many friends. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Laura Jean and Florence, brothers, Bob and Guy, husband Bud and son Jack.

Over the 97 years Anna spent on this earth, she took advantage of nearly every minute. She was a trailblazer in many respects. Anna was one of the original “Rosie the Riveters” as she worked in the Willow Run Bomber Plant for a short time during WW II. Anna received her teaching certificate and worked as a school teacher for several years before she and Bud became owners of Elliott’s Service and Sports Center in Brooklyn. Here, friends and customers could often be seen around the Franklin stove with a cup of coffee and a good story. Elliott’s served the community from the 1940s through the 1970s.

Anna was a standout on the golf course, bowling alley, and on hunting trips. At the card table, she was an avid player of hand-and-foot, SKIPBO, Euchre and more. She is famous for her knitted Santa stockings that she made for every member of her family. Her lifetime total exceeded 50 stockings! In the kitchen, she was best known for her homemade fruit pies. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and kept enjoying “firsts” until her final days.

Anna’s friends and family will gather for visitation on Sunday, August 26, from 3 – 6 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home: Manchester Chapel (207 E. Duncan St., Manchester, Mich.). Anna’s celebration of life memorial service will be held on Monday, August 27 at 11 a.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home: Manchester Chapel. Prior to the memorial service, there will be a visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chelsea Senior Center 512 E. Washington St. WSEC, Chelsea, MI 48118, where Anna could often be found enjoying the company of her friends, celebrating a holiday over a hot meal, or testing her luck at the bingo tables.

