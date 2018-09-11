Phyllis M. Swihart

Phyllis May Swihart entered life eternal on Friday, September 7, 2018, after a brief stay at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, in Jackson, Mich. Born in Michigan Center, Mich., in 1927, to Lee Owen and Dorothy Ann (Miles) VanDusen. Phyllis spent almost all of her married life living in Brooklyn, Mich. In 1948, she married Dale C. Swihart and they had a joyful 69 years together.

The two of them shared many adventures, including traveling through the USA and Europe. The highlight of their travels was attending the 500th anniversary of the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. Most of her working years were spent as a pre-school teacher for Community Action Head Start in Jackson and she was an active member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church for over 66 years.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by son, Dale C. (Barbara) Swihart, Jr. of Spring Lake, Mich.; daughter, Dawn M. (Don) McConnaughy of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Rebecca J. (Dennis) Kurumada of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Willa Jean (Russell) Barden of Michigan Center; brother, Frank E. (Chloe) VanDusen of Jackson; sister, Judy A. Battleshaw of Jackson; her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. The family will receive visitors from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Reverend John A. Toth will officiate. Suggested charities include the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church and the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.

Please leave a message of comfort to the Swihart family by calling 1-877-231-7900 or sign the guestbook at borekjennings.com.