Shirley Ann Reynolds, 78, of Lake LeAnn, Jerome, Mich., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich.

She was born on August 7, 1940, in Monongah, West Virginia, to Gerald I. and Middie M. (Efaw) Petitt. She married Leldon R. Reynolds on December 8, 1956, in Detroit, Mich., and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.

Shirley spent her early life in West Virginia, before moving to the Detroit area. She then moved to Lake LeAnn 27 years ago. Shirley worked for GM in Detroit, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Westland. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her dog, Daisy.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Bob) Riggs of Chesterfield Township, Mich., and Kathee (Robert) Santiago of Somerset; two sons, Don Reynolds of Westland, and Darrell (Katy) Reynolds of Blissfield; nine grandchildren, Bobby Don (Erika), Katrina, Andrew, Stacey, Allison, Wendy (Brett), Arica, Amy (Quinton) and Becky (Eric); seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Kline of Dearborn, and Martha (Chester) Herdman of West Virginia; seven nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leldon.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Kevin Duffy officiating. Burial will take place in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

