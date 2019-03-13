Betty L. Miller, 88, longtime resident of Napoleon Township, recently of the Brooklyn Living Center, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, under the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Kenneth L. Miller; four children, Steve (Cindy) Miller of Jackson, Sandy (John) Seffernick of Knoxville, Tenn., Nanette (Rusty) Loose of Dunnellon, Fla., and Kevin (Shawn) Miller of Brooklyn; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jo Lafollette, Howard Berry, Jack Berry and Linda Berry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard D. and Helen M. (Roberts) Berry and one brother, Eugene Berry.

Betty worked many years as a cook with the Napoleon Community Schools. She had been a longtime member of Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church. Her great love in her life was her family; spending time with and supporting them throughout their youth and into adulthood. Her sweet caring ways will be missed by all who knew Betty.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Clarklake Community Church, 9224 Hyde Road, Clarklake, Mich., with Reverend John Reed officiating. Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the services. For those who wish, contributions in Betty’s memory may be given to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, MI 49202 and are appreciated. Services are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).