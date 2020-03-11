Sheryl Heckaman Nichols, 64, of New Haven, West Va., formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the loving care of her family and Emogene Dolin Hospice House of Huntington, West Va. “Mammy” to her family and many friends, she will be remembered fondly by her two daughters, Jessica Corey and Sarah Heckaman; her 11 grandchildren, Kayla, Jordan, Elizabeth, Ricky, Scott, Janie, Dan, James, Layla, Jase, and Megan; and her 11 great-grandchildren along with her sister, Patti; brothers, Larry and Rob (Kathy); 11 nieces and nephews; and multiple great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Sheryl was born July 18, 1955, to Margie (Cooley) Heckaman-Green and Donavan Heckaman who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Roxie Bowerman and Penny Bentley. Sheryl graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1973 and worked at Callaghan’s and Wesco for many years, where her quick wit and humor made her a favorite with the customers. Sheryl loved to shoot pool and bowl and her powerful singing voice and love of music are evident in the family’s memories of Mammy.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be planned at a later date.