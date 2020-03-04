Bruce Wayne Beyer, 75, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

He was born on September 3, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., to Donald G. and Christine M. (Posanka) Beyer. He married Susan D. Smith on November 27, 1965, in Livonia, Mich., and she survives. Bruce graduated from Hinsdale High School in Hinsdale, Ill. He then graduated from Eastern Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree. Bruce worked for Consumers Energy in Business Management for 38 years, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and the lake.

Surviving besides his wife Susan are two sons, Bradley W. (Jill) Beyer of Brooklyn, Brett W. (Edel) Beyer of Henderson, Nev.; one daughter, Beth S. McCulloch of Parma; five grandchildren, Drew D. McCulloch, Dillon B. McCulloch, Derek W. McCulloch, Dustin M. McCulloch, Hailey S. Beyer, and Charles W. Beyer; one sister, Kimberly Ambrosat of Hickory Hills, Ill.; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sharyn Shover.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services.