Shane Austin Marler, 28, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020. Shane was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., on November 20, 1991, to April (Lappo) Marler and William Maler II.

Shane is survived by his mother, April (Gene Friday) Marler, and by his sister, Cortney Marler. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Lappo and paternal grandparents, Barbara Pace and William (Dorothy) Marler I; aunts and uncles, Lisa (John) Saltamartine, James (Liz) Lappo, Matthew (Roxanne) Sprunk, Traci Pace, Tammi (David) Deutsch, Jerry (Alicia) Marler; along with many honorary aunts and uncles and beloved cousins.

Shane was preceded in death by his father, William Floyd Marler II, and by is his beloved “Papa,” Boyd Ray Pace.

Anyone who had ever had the opportunity to get to know and love Shane is truly aware of what a blessing and a gift he was. Shane was so strong in his beliefs and convictions, his sense of right and wrong, his sense of fairness, his intelligence, his love of life, his sense of humor, his infectious smile. Shane represented the true definition of a free spirit.

But Shane’s greatest gift to us was his ability to love. Shane did not represent negative emotions, only positive. No matter which path Shane was on during his life, he not only made new friends, he created new “families.” And each “family” was so important to him. From school to factories, from restaurants to riding his motorcycle, and from Michigan to Florida, he truly loved all of his “families.”

Due to current social circumstances and logistics, there will not be a general service. It is encouraged that those who wish to celebrate Shane’s life do so as they are able. Shane loved a good party. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be announced as information is available.