Richard W Little

Richard passed peacefully at his home on Sunday night surrounded by those he loved most. Born and raised in Pikeville, Kentucky, Richard was the son of Dow and Myrtle (Sloan) Little. Richard was HONORED to be a WWII Veteran after serving the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. When asked if he would do it all over again, he would give an unequivocal yes. Richard later went on to join the brotherhood of Boilermakers and fulfill a long career that he loved with the Local #169 out of Detroit.

Richard moved to Michigan in the 1940s where he met and married his wife Virginia (Bowen) of 54 years. They fell in love with the area and the lake life of Wamplers Lake and have been residents since the 1960s. After retiring they enjoyed spending their winters in the beautiful mountains of Apache Junction, Arizona.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; brother, Doug; and his son, Dennis. He is survived by his sister, Christine (Little) Letenyei, 99, of Melvindale; son, Mark Little (Robin Flanders); daughter, Kathy Little (Robert Glasby); and grandchildren, Sarah Little, Ryan Little, and Jeff Evans. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Richard loved boating, dancing, and spending time with his family. He was a founding member of the Irish Hills Eagles FOE 3689. He was also, a member of the VFW #9399 and American Legion Post 27 of Apache Junction, Arizona. Richard was fun-loving and adored by many friends and family members.

A private family service celebrating his blessed life is being planned in his honor.

If you would like to donate in his memory the family asks that your direct donations be made to the American Cancer Society. American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or visit www.cancer.org