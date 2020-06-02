Helen Luckhardt passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at Cambrian Memory Care with her daughters at her side. She was born on January 24, 1925, on a farm in Britton to parents Nina and Earl Taylor. Helen was proud of graduating valedictorian of the class of 1943 of Britton High School.

Helen married Allen Luckhardt of Manchester on June 4, 1944. Allie and Helen operated Allie’s Resort at Wamplers Lake from 1945-1965, which featured name bands such as Louie Armstrong, Gene Krupa, and Duke Ellington.

Helen was preceded in death by Allie in 2011, along with an infant daughter and a brother, Francis. She is survived by daughters, Suzette (Jack) Schwab of Brooklyn, Sohnie Luckhardt of Atlanta, and granddaughter Dr. Cassidy Schwab of Chicago.

Helen celebrated her 95th birthday in January with family and friends. She was happy she could remain in her home at Wamplers Lake, spending the past three winters in Atlanta, until she entered Cambrian in November.

Suzette and Sohnie are grateful they could be with their mother for her last few days at Cambrian and for the loving care given by Cambrian staff and Hospice of Lenawee.

Helen loved animals, had beautiful blue eyes and touched the lives of many. She was loved and will be missed.

Cremation will take place with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lenawee Humane Society, Hospice of Lenawee, Manchester Emanuel Church, or a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at pursefuneralhome.com.