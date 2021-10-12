Leonard A. Farrell, 92, passed away on October 4, 2021. Leonard’s family and friends will gather on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. His funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. Pastor Tami Recob will serve as celebrant. Interment of ashes will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery.

Leonard was born on April 24, 1929, in Reading, Mich., to Anthony and Veda (Ansbaugh) Farrell. Leonard married the love of his life, Martha English, on April 1, 1951, in Brooklyn, Mich. They were childhood sweethearts who recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Leonard valiantly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action. Upon his return to the States, he spent two years recovering in the hospital. Martha visited faithfully driving to Battle Creek to see him daily. Leonard became a tool and die maker and worked at Ford Motor Company for more than 35 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing up north, especially the AuSable River, E. Tawas and Shingleton, Mich. areas. Leonard volunteered his time with the Odd Fellows where he was the Noble Grand and assisted with the delivery of hospital equipment to people in need. He had a great interest in history, especially the Civil War. Later in life, he loved going on cruises with his wife and friends.

Leonard will be missed by his wife, Martha; his children, Shirley (Michael) Doty of Jackson, Mich.; Julia Farrell of Brooklyn, Mich.; and Sarah Kaplan of Hudson, New Hampshire; siblings, Loretta Zigler of Cement City, Mich.; and Aleta Vantuyle of Cement City, Mich.; grandchildren, Valerie (Steve) Ferency; Matthew (Sara) McCutcheon; and Geoffrey (Emily) McCutcheon; and great-grandchildren Melody and Lyric Ferency; Shanea and Elijah McCutcheon; and Emma McCutcheon.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the giver’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Leonard’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.