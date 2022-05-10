Selina Jane Travioli, 62, of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. Selina’s family and friends will gather Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel., with the funeral service to follow at noon. Rev. Chris Kurtz of Emanuel United Church of Christ, Manchester, Mich., will be officiating.

She was born on March 25, 1960, in Jackson, Mich., to Jay and Marguerite (Black) Travioli. She will be remembered as a great mother, a wonderful friend, and a good listener that dearly loved her family. Selina is a graduate of Columbia Central High School, Class of 1979. She was in a bowling league and loved all animals. For most of her adult life, she worked as a caregiver at All About You Care, in between jobs. She did retire from MV transportation recently. Selina loved traveling, what she referred to as “sightseeing.” She enjoyed train rides, and visits to the museums and aquariums and recently had decided to try and see as many waterfalls as possible. Selina truly loved nature. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Selina is survived by her children, Jeremy (Jamie) Niles and Amber (Danny) Wood; siblings, Edward Travioli, Lyle Travioli, Mark (Cindy) Travioli, Duane (Kathy) Travioli, Quinton Travioli and Pamela Hale; grandchildren Brittany, Kyle, Kevin, Kadin, Damien, Kourtnie, Michael and Tanner; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sarah Alice; brothers-in-law, George “Skeeter” McBride, and Floyd Hale and a sister-in-law, Sharon.

