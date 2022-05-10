Rodney Dean Shafer, 72, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 5, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Rodney’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Cement City Baptist Church (16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, Mich.). His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. following the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cement City Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens, Cement City. Officiating will be Pastor Drew Woods.

He was born on October 10, 1949, in Addison, Mich., to Earl and Dorothy (Reeser) Shafer. Rodney married the love of his life, Debbie Cota, on August 24, 1974, in Clarklake, Mich. He will be remembered as a sensitive, loving, caring man to both humans and animals. If he found an animal in trouble, he would try his best to save it. Rodney attended Cement City Schools and was a hard worker, always offering a helping hand to those in need. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pranks and storytelling. For his 70th birthday his family took him to see the Mackinaw Bridge for the first time. He cherished his family reunions and the hobo dinners. Rodney had a terrific sense of humor and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie; his children, Michelle (Anthony) McIntyre and Michael Shafer; siblings, James (Martha) Shafer and Kevin (Tina) Shafer; grandchildren, Hallie, Ella, Brandon and Madalyn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Earl Duane and sister, Sheila.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Rodney’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.