Dolores Mae Percha, 86, of Irish Hills, passed away May 11, 2022, in Macomb, Mich. Dolores’s family and friends will gather Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, 8743 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, Michigan, from 10 to 11 a.m. Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Immediately following the Mass, Interment of Ashes will take place.

She was born on October 15, 1935, in Munising, Mich., to Theran and Irene (Berube) Malone. Dolores married the love of her life, John, who preceded her in death, on October 12, 1957, in Detroit. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. Dolores and her sister, Deanna, had a special bond. They took care of each other’s children and raised them like siblings, rather than cousins. She retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service as a secretary. After retirement, they settled in the Irish Hills where they enjoyed many years. Dolores loved playing cards for money, from Michigan Rummy and Euchre to poker. She was a fan of all Detroit professional sports teams and liked to attend their events.

Dolores will be missed by her sons, Bob (Cathy) Percha and Bill (Pattie) Percha; grandchildren, Logan, Carson, RJ and Diane; nephew, Tim (Chari) Roberts, and nieces, Sheryl Roberts and Sue (Dave) Berger. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; sister, Deanna and her husband, Bill Roberts; brothers, Pat, Jim and Dennis Malone.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Residential Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Dolores’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.