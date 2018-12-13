His legacy . . . Scottie Neal Howard, 51, passed away December 9, 2018. He was born on December 23, 1966, in Jackson, Mich., to Roland and Judy (Frame) Howard. Scott married the love of his life, Michelle Szczesny on June 9, 1995, at their home. Scott affectionately known by his family and friends as “L.B.” was well loved by everyone he met, always lighting up a room when he entered and had a big heart. He made sure life was fun for his daughters and family and enjoyed being a jokester. Scott would help anyone in need and made people feel like a friend even if he was just meeting them for the first time. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad at his place up north in the Upper Peninsula, a place he referred to as “paradise”. A “jack of all trades”, Scott and his wife would go to flea markets and auctions and repurpose items he bought. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Scott will be missed by his wife, Shelly; daughters, Nikki (Thomas) Goodin, Samantha “Sammi” Howard; his father, Roland; brother, David (Shirley) Howard; sister, Debbie (Doug) Hutchins; father-in-law, Ted (Diana) Szczesny; brothers-in-law, Brian (Kim) Szczesny, Matthew (Jessica) Roesch; and sister-in-law, Karen (Eric Terrian) Baker; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy; a brother, Jack Howard; and mother-in-law, Lyn Lantz.

His farewell . . . Scott’s family and friends will gather Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel where his farewell will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. with friends and family gathering from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Dave Luke will officiate with burial following at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Scott’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.