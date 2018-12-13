Dr. Robert Douglas (Doc or Bob) Sayles, DDS, 88, passed away peacefully, with both of his children at his side, on Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Powell, Ohio. Bob was born on March 4, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., to Marguerite Woodbridge Jewell (Sampson). His adoptive and nurturing parents were the late Reverend Richard Edward and Anna Mabel (Smith) Sayles, who raised him in both Ann Arbor, Mich., and London, Ontario. Also preceding him is his beloved wife, Grace Wilson Sayles, who he has now joined.

Bob was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan, School of Dentistry and went on to build two dental practices, one in Onsted, and the other in Jackson, Mich. In college and throughout his life, Bob loved playing his clarinet in numerous bands and combos in Michigan and Florida, performing Dixieland Jazz. Bob had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. He was a pilot, he built and flew model airplanes, hunted, fished, boated, sailed, played golf and tennis, snow skiing and snowmobiling. Other pastimes included reading, painting, making jewelry and pottery. Bob loved the time he spent with his wife traveling, dancing and socializing with family and friends. Bob and Grace had many friends in both Michigan and Ontario, as well as from around the world, by way of their circle of friends at their home at Holmes Beach, Fla. Bob was an active member of the Lions Club, Devils Lake Yacht Club, and Key Royale Golf Club.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Julie (Michael) Albert; son, Jeffrey (Sherry) Sayles; granddaughters, Chelsy (Todd) Obergfell, Jaymie Tighe, Molly Sayles, and Corey Sayles; great-grandchildren, Owen Obergfell and Alice Obergfell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Hospice at www.WesleyHospice.com. A memorial service will be held in Onsted, Mich. at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.