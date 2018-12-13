Joseph R. Sprangel Sr., of Jerome, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the age of 79 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda; three sons, Joseph Jr. (Kim), John and Jack (Jenna) Sprangel; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Sprangel; grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of three girls.

He was a machinist for Tompkins Johnson for 15 years and a cutting tool engineer for Adtech, Inc. for 29 years. He enjoyed raising Herefords, hunting, fishing, and ballooning. He was an extraordinary minister at St. Mary’s on the Lake and an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 45. In later years, he loved riding his quad over the farm.

The mass of Christian burial was held at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. Interment followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. The family received friends at the Desnoyer Funeral Home. Instead of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.