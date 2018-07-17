His legacy . . . Scott Clow, Sr., 71, passed away July 12, 2018, at his home. He was born on August 8, 1946in Ypsilanti, Mich. to Allen and Alexine (Fox) Clow. Scott married the love of his life, Debbie Stid, on August 25, 1967, in Mason, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Scott was a teacher and the first technology director for the Columbia School District. He was a talented and passionate woodworker, loved classical music, and enjoyed traveling.

His family . . . Scott will be missed by his wife, Debbie; their children, Liesel (Alan) Chivington and Scott (Wendy) Clow Jr; grandchildren, Collin and Katie Clow; and his aunt, Barbara Glendenning. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Daniel.

His farewell . . . Scott’s community farewell was held on Sunday, July 15 at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Frank Rupnik III officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brooklyn Presbyterian Church Choir. Please leave a message of comfort for Scott’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.