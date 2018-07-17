Bradley Thomas Eversole, 57, of Jackson, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2018, in Powers, Mich. while on vacation. Brad was born on April 22, 1961, in Tecumseh, Mich. to Thomas Gerald Eversole and Beverly Ann Green. He was a graduate of Clinton High School class of 1979.

He was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents; his sister, Kimberly; his father, Thomas; and his niece, Kimberly Schilling. He is survived by his mother, Beverly, of Manchester; sister Brenda Britt of Clinton; sister Becky (Mike) Soubeyrand of Canton; his nephews, Kyle and Kirk Wimple and Thomas and Travis Britt; and the love of his life, Jolena McCarty.

Brad was an electrical contractor at Jackson Machine & Tool. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, hiking, working outside, shooting pool, carpentry, and spending time with his dog Bear as well as his friends and family.

A memorial will be held on July 28 at Carr Park in Manchester starting at 12:30 p.m.The family is asking friends and family to bring a dish to pass.