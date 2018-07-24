Her legacy . . . Betty Irene Bowen, 87, passed away July 17, 2018. She was born on March 21, 1931, in Bemis, Tenn. to William and Mildred (Armstrong) Boyd. Betty married the love of her life, Tom Bowen, whom she traveled with throughout the United States and overseas. She enjoyed eating out and spending time at her cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and visiting her hometown of Bemis. Betty was a member of the Cement City Baptist Church, the ladies auxiliary of Unitarian Universalist of East Liberty and the Bemis Historical Society of Tennessee. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Betty will be missed by her sons, Bill (Michelle) Alexander and David (Theresa) Alexander, Daniel Alexander (also known as M.A. Graeg); six grandchildren, Heidi (Matt) Curl, Christina Alexander, Will (Valerie) Alexander II, Daniel (Dan) Cox, Jeromy Alexander, Melissa (John) Pickrell; six step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, June Spencer of Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, William D. Alexander, Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Alexander and great-grandson, Zachary.

Her farewell . . . Betty’s Farewell was held on Monday at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, with burial following at East Liberty Cemetery, Liberty Township. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Betty’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.