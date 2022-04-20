Robert “Bob” Lester Hall, age 75, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson where he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born on November 5, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Earl and Lucille (Stites) Hall. On November 24, 1986, in Adrian, Bob married Annette Irene Mousel, and she survives. He proudly served eight years in the United States Navy which led him to a passionate career in law enforcement with the Adrian Police Department, where he became a pillar of the community. He believed in the work that he did and believed in doing it right. He was proud of his “blue” family and retired as a sergeant in 2001. During much of his time in “city blue,” he was also an avid horse trainer, where he traversed much of the state, participating in races at all levels. He retired from harness racing after 20 years and transitioned to “county brown” where he worked as a bailiff with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department for eight years. He enjoyed navigating the open road while exploring the communities that outlined his travels, he was a constant conversationalist, never knowing a stranger. He was ever curious and sought out others, as he had such genuine care for helping them as he felt an obligation to spread his knowledge and assistance to those in need. He made the transition towards living at the lake with his wife, as they always enjoyed the feeling of the water, whether still or choppy, it made for good times when all his loved ones spent time together.

In addition to his wife, Annette, Bob is survived by his two sons, Eric (Marlene) Hall of Brooklyn and Adam (Rebecca) Parker of Onsted; two daughters, Jennelle (Matt) McCallum of Addison and Cami (Tim) Patterson of Chapin, South Carolina; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Ranieri; and sister, Suzanne Hall.

Per Bob’s request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A private burial of cremains will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.