Sara June Schnabel, 71, of Brooklyn, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born March 1, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late John A. and Esther June (Nichols) Huling. On May 2, 1970, in Oregon, Ohio, she married Richard E. Schnabel, Jr. and they shared over 50 years together.

Sara worked as a registered nurse for 33 years with ProMedica Health Systems, primarily at Bixby Medical Center in the Intensive Care Unit. She was an active member of the Tipton Community Church for many years before becoming a member of St. James United Church of Christ in Saline in 2017. She was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader for many years. Sara enjoyed cake decorating, doing cross-stitch, sewing and spending time in her gardens tending to her flowers. Her greatest joy in life was being Mee-maw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved spoiling and spending time with them.

Besides her husband, Rick, she is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Ries and Angela (J.J.) Webb both of Tecumseh; son, Richard “RJ” Schnabel of Brooklyn; sister, Mary (Terry) Schnabel of N. Ft. Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kyle (Marie), Rachael, Troy, Rebecca, Emily and Ricky; and three great-grandchildren, Levi, Leah and Joanne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Huling, Wade Huling, Nancy Hendricks and Hugh Huling.

Visitation for Sara was on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at St. James United Church of Christ in Saline. A private family service was held on Saturday at the church with Pastor John Deuble officiating. Cremation followed the service. A celebration of her life will be offered at a later date for family and friends to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran’s organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.