Mary Ruth Creger, 68, of Brooklyn, passed away comfortably January 11, 2021 surrounded by loved ones in her home. Ruth was born February 26, 1952 in S. Rockwood, Mich. She lived a long and wonderful life married to Dennis L. Creger, Sr. for 41 loving years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Dennis and looked forward to their holiday traditions – making cookies, girl’s trips, cutting down the Christmas trees with her family and having quality time with her great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children, Christina Root, Denise (Calvin) Thomas and Dennis L. Creger, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Dawn (Bill) LaBoe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis; granddaughter, Amy Ruth Thomas; mother, Barbara Mullins, father, Broda Mullins; siblings, John, David, Terry, Carol, Sharon and Carmen Miracle.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, in Tecumseh with Pastor Greg Grotbeck officiating. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday preceding the service. Burial followed at Norvell Township Cemetery, Norvell, Mich.