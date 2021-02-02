Robert Losey

Robert Leon Losey, 72, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born on February 15, 1948, in Jackson, Mich., to Jerald and Lois (Ewer) Losey. He will be remembered for his quiet intellect, caring ways, dry humor, stoic demeanor, and quick wit. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, being stationed in Korea. Upon returning home, he gained employment at the Jackson Prison where he retired after many years of service.

Robert was an avid movie buff and enjoyed taking photos while in Korea, mainly black and whites. He also loved reading and watching sports. Robert is survived by his brother, Benjamin Losey; sisters, Dora Smith and Jeri Losey; nieces and nephews, Jason, Ben, Jessica, and Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Frank Smith.

Due to COVID-19, his family will hold a memorial service at a later date. His ashes will be interred at Roseland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Robert’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.