Her legacy . . . Sara Ellen Wilson, 91, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on a farm near Carey, Ohio on October 16, 1926, to Russell “Mike” and Amanda (Harshbarger) McClain. Sara was an active member of Oh These Irish Hills! from 2004 until the present and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3689 from 1980 until the present. She and her late husband Bob were instrumental in forming the Eagles in 1976 in the Irish Hills area. Sara spent numerous hours volunteering for these organizations and their fundraisers. She lived in the Addison, Mich. area for many years before moving to the Brooklyn, Mich. area around 1972, where she resided until 2014. She then moved to Maple Ridge Senior Housing in Jackson where she resided until she moved to the Jackson County Medical Facility in February 2017.

Sara’s greatest joy in life was her family. Her love of people and her zest for life was evident every day by her contagious smile and her love of giving. She would be the first to volunteer, take meals to sick friends or lend a helping hand whenever needed. Sara never met anyone that, when they walked away, weren’t happy to know her. She amazed her family with having never been in the hospital except to have her five children, until breaking her hip in 2015. Even then, she rallied back and kept going, living on her own and enjoying life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Sara is survived by five children, Annette (Jim) Mattison of Roseville, Mich., Sherry (Shoop) Johanson of Tipton, Mich., Diane (Danny) Gattshall of Perrysburg, Ohio, Larry (Cindy) Eddy of Spring Arbor, Mich., and Amanda (John) Labun of Albion, Mich.; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2013, a sister, Jean Kuhlman in 2014 and a brother, Don McClain in 1979.

Her farewell . . . per her request, cremation has taken place. Sara’s family and friends will gather together Wednesday, March 14, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where her farewell will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Fraternal Order of Eagles #3689 – Ladies Auxiliary 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, MI 49230 or to Great Lakes Hospice, ATTN: Funeral Donations, 900 Cooper St. Jackson, MI 49202. Please leave a message of comfort for Sara’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.