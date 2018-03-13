Glen W. Rothfuss, 76, of Brooklyn, passed away on March 8, 2018, at Jackson County Medical Care Facility. He was born on March 20, 1941, in Jackson to Charles and Fern (Talbot) Rothfuss. He married Mary Bender Lemleyon August 29, 1992, in Grayling and she survives. Glen worked for the Ford Motor Company, retiring on January 1, 2007. He enjoyed trikes, trains, and planes.

In addition to his Mary, Glen is survived by his son, Chris (Karen) Rothfuss; two daughters, Christine Rothfuss and Angie (Ruben) Avery; brothers, Donald (Ann), William, George, and John (Ruth) Rothfuss; grandchildren, Ashlee Jo, Jenna, Amanda (Brandon), and Sarah; great-grandson, Dillon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles and Dennis.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services for Glen will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 3 p.m. with a gathering from 1-2:45 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Y.M.C.A. of Jackson. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.