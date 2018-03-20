His legacy . . . Hamilton Charles Gilbert Jr., 79, passed away March 15, 2018. He was born on September 3, 1938 in Brooklyn, Mich. to Hamilton and Henrietta (Lindeman) Gilbert Sr. Hamilton grew up on a farm and was one of twelve children. He enjoyed being outdoors. Most of all, Hamilton loved to spend time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Hamilton leaves behind his children, Victor Fowler, Stephen Gilbert, Valerie Gilbert, Gidget Gilbert; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jack Gilbert, Henrietta Kelley, Marion Lindeman, Jennie Bunch, Karen Boylan, Pansy Westheimer, Adam Gilbert, Taunya Gilbert, and Peter Gilbert. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Timothy and Myron Gilbert.

His farewell . . . Hamilton’s family and friends will gather on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His community farewell will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Duaine Lindeman Jr. will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Hamilton’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.