Sandra S. “Sandy” Anderson, 68, of Jackson, passed away June 29, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.

She is survived by four children, Robert (Kristine) Worth, Serenity (Glen) Curling, Beth Graham and Aaron Anderson; husband, Ellwood K. Anderson Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis, Eli and Jaxon Worth, Mikayla, Cierra and Aleiyah Graham, Ava Gale and Kilay Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Candace Lammer and Saphira Johnson; siblings, Bob, Howard, Paul (Deb) Hudson, Ruth Anne (Robert) Niemi and Joan (John) Seckinger; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Herman, Bud, Jack, Pete and Nancy Hudson and her parents, Ernest and Myrtle (maiden-Tuckerman) Hudson.

Sandy was a graduate of the first class (1968) out of Columbia Central High School, she was a registered nurse working in the outpatient surgery center at Allegiance Health Hospital, she loved to read and was a devoted mom and grandmother.

Cremation has taken place. A time of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at the Adams-Rockey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6056, 230 Mechanic St., Springport, Mich., on Sunday, July 8, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. Contributions in her memory are directed to the American Cancer Society.