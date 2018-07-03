Warren Charles “Chuck” Fish, 78, formerly of Onsted, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Chuck is survived by two sons, Bryan (Susie) Fish and Brook Fish; two grandchildren, Beverly (Mitchel) Murphy and Courtney Fish; great-granddaughter, Claire Murphy; special friend, Lois “Babe” Harmon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Louise (Martenies) Fish; his parents, Carl W. and Opal M. (Swift) Fish; and brother, Maurice Fish.

He was an independent milk hauler for many years, then worked at and retired from Merillat Corporation. He was an avid fan of bowling, Michigan Football, NASCAR, the Detroit Tigers and old cars.

A memorial service to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rick Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time. It was Chuck’s request that attendees dress comfortably, preferably in their favorite sports shirt. Contributions in his memory are directed to the Vandercook Baptist Church. www.arthur-day.com