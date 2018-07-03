Louis S. Kennedy Sr., (Dutch), 95, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018. Mr. Kennedy was self-employed as a painter, home renovator, and investor.

He is preceded in death by three wives, Edith Taylor, Patricia Shermenti, and Pauline Spears and one step-child Bernard (Butch) Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy is survived by his daughters, Pauline M. Kennedy-Ball, and Katie M. Kennedy-Turgeon (Claude); son, Louis S. Kennedy, Jr.; his step-children, Vanda Holbook (Earl), and Madonna Sue Emerson; grandchildren, David Kennedy (Cindy), Misty Kennedy (Dewayne), Frank Kennedy (Nancy), Christopher Kennedy, Troy Emerson (Helena), Mark Kennedy, Michael Kennedy, Angi McKneelen (David), Christine Landis (Corey); several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

A memorial to celebrate the life of Louis S. Kennedy Sr. is scheduled for Saturday, July 7, 2018, from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn American Legion Post, 111 W. Chicago St. Brooklyn. Military Honors will be given and lunch is provided. Memorial contributions in lieu of Flowers may be made to Brooklyn American Legion Post #315 Fallen Soldiers Monument Fund in Louis S. Kennedy Sr. name. ~~ May his soul rest in peace ~~