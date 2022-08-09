Mary Lou Hessemer, 92, of Jackson, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Mary Lou’s family and friends will gather Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – noon at Cornerstone Community Church (201 Constitution Ave., Brooklyn, Mich.) Her funeral service will follow at noon.

She was born on February 15, 1930, in Jackson, Mich., to Earl and Lucille (Bates) Ross. Mary Lou married the love of her life, the late Thomas Gormley, on April 8, 1950, in Angola, Ind. Tom passed away on August 4, 1992. Mary Lou later met and married Wayne Hessemer on August 28, 2003. They had 15 years of marriage before his passing on April 22, 2018. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She retired after 25 years as a registered nurse. Mary Lou was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church and Southern Michigan Hook crafters. She had a caring nature and always wanted to help people, and she inspired many individuals to become a nurse. Mary Lou also enjoyed rug hooking in her spare time.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, David (Angela) Gormley of Brooklyn, Mich., Scott (Collette) Gormley of Fenton, Mich., Max (Sally) Gormley of Marquette, Mich. and Joy (Walt) Reed; a sister, June Pollard; grandchildren, Alyssa, Shannon, Carson, Cramer, Garrett, Justin, Cindi and Ron; great-grandchildren, Francesco, Mathieu, Marine, Jaxxyn, Declan, Hudsyn, Raevynn, Dean and Drew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas and Wayne; brothers, Robert Ross and William Ross and a sister, Jane Wiesner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Cornerstone Community Church or Elara Caring. Please leave a message of comfort for Mary Lou’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.