Sana Rae Vukson, 67, passed away July 16, 2022. Sana’s family and friends will gather Friday, July 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Reverend Chuck McNiel will officiate.

Sana was born on May 13, 1955, in Ionia, Michigan to Glenn and Susie (Heuker) Rittenger. Sana married the love of her life, Sam Vukson, in Saline, Michigan and they spent 30 wonderful years together until his passing in 2013. She was a Master Gardener and loved her flowers and spending time out-of-doors. She also loved feeding the birds and spending time on the water. She and Sam achieved their lifelong dream when they finally built their home on the lake.

Sana will be missed by her siblings, Glenn (Diana) Rittenger of Milford, Michigan and Diana (John Haglund) Rittenger of Greenville, Michigan; nieces and nephews Marshal (Victoria) Rittenger of Portland, Oregon; Kalee Rittenger of Milford, Michigan; Tyler Rittenger of Bozeman, Montana and great niece Alyce Rittenger. She will also be missed by her beloved Labrador Retriever, Bobo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Sam.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Nature Conservancy. Please leave a message of comfort for Sana’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.