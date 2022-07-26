Penny Sue Hamilton, 77, of Brooklyn, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2022 at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, Jackson. Penny’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant.

Penny was born on December 2, 1944, in Matoaka, West Virginia to Ferd and Letha (McKinney) Flinchum. Penny married Ishmael Hamilton on August 14, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois, who preceded her in death. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and laughter. Penny loved her garden and flowers. She deeply believed in God. She adored her family and her animals, especially the dogs. Christmas was her favorite occasion that all family members had to attend. Either she came to you, or you came to her, and she made every birthday special. Penny had her daily telephone calls to those special people in her life. She was loved by all and will greatly be missed.

Penny is survived by her daughters, Karen (Rob) Barrett and Rebecca (Dan) Krska; a son by heart, Brian Thompson; grandchildren Christopher, Mallory (Dan), Trisha (Brian), and Rae; great grandchildren Brian, Brysen and Alexis; and a special friend, sister, niece, Linda; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ishmael; daughter, Judith White; and sisters and brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). Please leave a message of comfort for Penny’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.