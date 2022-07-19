Patricia J. Stark, 88, of Adrian, Mich., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Hospice of Lenawee, Adrian, Mich. She was born July 9, 1934, to Carl and Elnora (Meusling) Stark in Adrian, Mich. Patricia graduated from Adrian High School in 1952. She proudly worked for the Adrian Police Department for 37 years from Sept. 1, 1961 – Sept. 15, 1994. She was appointed the first female officer in the department.

Patricia loved her family and was a caregiver to all. She loved to create ceramics and attend craft shows, she also loved to sew and knit. She was an avid bowler and traveled all over the state competing in tournaments.

She is survived by her nieces, Chris (Norm) Chervo, Henderson, Nev., Judy (David) Clouse, Jackson, Mich., Linda Snyder, Temperance, Mich., and nephew, James (Naomi) Stark, Mt Pleasant, Mich. and several great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are brothers, Carl Stark Jr., Raymond Stark, and Richard Stark; and sisters, Gwen Snyder, Wilma Dunlap; and nephews, Ed Gallop, Jeff Dunlap, and Duane Snyder. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Laurie and Allen Bumpus, Charles Snyder, Sarah Foy, Kevin Boyd, and Linda Snyder.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.