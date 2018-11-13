Sally A. Sharp

Greetings from heaven, if you are reading this, I have succumbed to the dreadful Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer. I was 69 years old.

My life on earth began May 3, 1949, when I was born to Lynn and Leona Hewitt (both deceased). I was welcomed by my older brother, Dick (Sheri) Hewitt and older sister, Carol Delong (deceased). I attended Sand Creek Schools, Cleary Business College and Health Enrichment Massage School. In 1970 I was married to Skip Sharp and we later became the parents of my wonderful daughter, Carrie Sharp (Tom Herbig). They, in turn, blessed me with two wonderful grandchildren, Levi and Chloe Herbig (the lights of my life). I was the step-mother to Helen Tobias (Tim) and step-grandmother to Cassie Morse.

I worked in numerous offices in the Adrian and Tecumseh areas. During my working years, I made many friends and acquaintances that I still maintain today. I encourage all of you to make many friends in your life on this planet as they will be with you to the very end, whether it be a card, a phone call, a text or just knowing they are thinking about you. I have had some time to think back on my life and have come to the conclusion that friends are priceless – some even overpass family! (If you know what I mean.)

By this time my earthly body has been cremated. My family has set up a party time for Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 2–5 p.m. at the Irish Hills Eagles 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, Mich. If you choose to remember me, look to the heavens and find the biggest, fluffiest cloud and know that I am up there dancing away . . . free!! Or if you hear my favorite song, “Old Time Rock and Roll”, put a smile on your face and just think about something silly we said or did. I’m sure you will think of some little thing because I LOVED to have FUN and still do, by the way! If you choose to remember me monetarily, give generously to Hospice of Lenawee. They are the best, especially my nurse, Gretchen.

I leave you my family and friends with this Irish wish:

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be ever at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields, and

Until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palms of his hands.

Ciao

