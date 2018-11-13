After a long and happy life, Donald Dwight (Don) Stewart, 87, of Brooklyn passed away on November 1, 2018.

Don was born on December 18, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy, where he developed his lifelong traits of cleanliness, neatness, self-discipline, and love for prankery and fun.

Don enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served on the Escort Carrier USS Mindoro in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and North Atlantic.

After driving a beer truck and meeting his future wife Carol as a coworker at the Treu House of Munch in Toledo, Don moved on to become a firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy in Washtenaw County, Mich. In the 1960s and 1970s, he served as the chief park ranger for the Delhi, Huron-Clinton and Hudson Mills Metroparks in Washtenaw County. Don finished his career with two decades as director of maintenance and custodial services for Hanover-Horton Public Schools and Jackson College.

Don had a long and happy retirement. A jack of all trades and master of everything, Don was generous with his skills, always ready to help his family and friends with remodels, repairs and installations of all kinds. Don enjoyed recalling memories, especially laughing while tag-team storytelling with his wife Carol. University of Michigan football was his passion. He also loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His Schnauzer Nicky was always by his side.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Schwake) Stewart; mother, Betty (Wagenhauser) Stewart; father, Wayne Stewart; mother-in-law, Theresa Schwake; brother-in-law, Rowland Schwake; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Schwake.

Surviving Don are daughters, Teresa Stewart and Amy Bahlau; son, Dirk Stewart; sons-in-law, James VanderMey and Randy Bahlau; daughter-in-law, Janelle Stewart; nieces, Ola Jean Schafer; Marcia Jess and Janice Sauvey Dudgeon; grandchildren, Ashley Bahlau, Drew (Bahlau) and Dan VanSickle, Emily (Stewart) and Keith Walworth, Zachary Bahlau, Hunter Stewart, Seth Bahlau, Amy VanderMey and Ren VanderMey; great-granddaughters, Violet VanSickle, Kendall Walworth and Navy Bahlau; and German exchange student “son” Joachim Steinig.

Like Carol before him, Don donated his body to the University of Michigan for medical science and education of future physicians. A memorial service was held on November 10 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Clarklake.

Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will never forget his love and kindness.