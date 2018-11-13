His legacy . . . Robert Frederick Knox, 29, passed away November 2, 2018. He was born on March 10, 1989, in Dearborn, Mich., to Charles and Cynthia (Weiss) Knox. “Robby” as he was known, loved the outdoors and worked as a landscaper at Custom Cuts Landscaping. He also enjoyed fishing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Robert will be missed by his four-year-old daughter, Amyra Cass; father, Charles Knox; mother, Cynthia; and step-father, Joe Knox; a brother, Joshua Knox; two sisters, Samantha Knox, Bernadett Rose Rabb, and many aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by Robert Lee Weiss, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Theeck of River Rouge and Betty Ann Underwood.

His farewell . . . A private natural farewell was held. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mental Health America at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/donate.com

