Ruth “Carolyn” Mitchell, 80, of Addison, died early Friday morning, April 8, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Mich.

Born October 28, 1941, in Findlay, Ohio, Carolyn was the daughter of Dr. Edwin and Ruth (Powell) Lloyd. Carolyn graduated from North Baltimore High School and continued her education to earn a bachelor’s degree from both Findlay College and Adrian College. She later earned her master’s degree in Education from Michigan State University.

Carolyn was an Educator for Addison Public Schools for over 42 years, where she touched the lives of many young elementary school students. She particularly enjoyed helping young children with their reading and math skills. She was a lifetime member of the Michigan Educators Association (MEA) and the National Educators Association (NEA).

On January 26, 1964, Carolyn married William “Bill” Mitchell in North Baltimore, Ohio. Together they were blessed with over 46 years of memories and raising their four children. Bill preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.

Carolyn was a faithful member of the Rollin Center United Methodist Church. Prior to that, she and Bill were members of the Addison United Church, where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship Group. She was also a member of the Addison Women’s Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, and playing cards and dice. Above all else, Carolyn’s family was her priority in life. She treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her four children, Laura (David) Boomer of Eaton Rapids, Jennifer (Tom) Gaff of Shelby Township, Claire (Mike) Warner of Onsted, and William “Pat” (Tamara) Mitchell of Addison; twelve grandchildren, Courtney (Blake) Howe, Alec Boomer, Liam Boomer, Mitchell Gaff, Lauren Gaff, Jessica (Balaji) Venuthurumilli, Nicole Warner, Kelsey Warner, Carly (Zachary) Tucker, Anthony (Nikki) Olson, Emily (Justin) Hunt, and Ava Mitchell; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Anthony Jr., Tara, Sahiti, and Bradley; and her siblings, Jane (Silas) Carmean of Mansfield, Betty (Scott) Miller of Springboro, Ohio, Bobbi Skipton of Springboro, Ohio, and Jim Lloyd of Ariz..

In addition to her beloved husband, Bill, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edwin Lloyd.

Per Carolyn’s request, cremation will take place. A celebration of life for Carolyn will take place on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rollin Center United Methodist Church in Manitou Beach with Rev. Robert Dister officiating. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.

To honor Carolyn, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or the University of Michigan Cancer Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.