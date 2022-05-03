Nicole Jane Minnick, 45, gained her heavenly wings on April 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Nikki will be sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Holly Minnick; brother, Jason and Rebecca Minnick; parents, Jan Schepeler (Larry), Jerry (Sue) Minnick; grandmother, Betty (Dale) Taylor; godmother, Kelly; numerous aunts and uncles, Barb Minnick, Glen (Patti) Minnick, Patty Wright, Barb (Rex) Wright, Tommy (Lisa) Wright.

Nikki will be greeted in heaven by family members, three still-born children; grandpa, Jim Wright; grandparents, Maxine and Lee Minnick, and uncles, Jimmy Wright, Jim and Tony Minnick and other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Irish Hills Eagles, 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn.

You will never be forgotten.