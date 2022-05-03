Obituary Details

Nicole Jane Minnick

Nicole Jane Minnick, 45, gained her heavenly wings on April 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Nikki will be sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Holly Minnick; brother, Jason and Rebecca Minnick; parents, Jan Schepeler (Larry), Jerry (Sue) Minnick; grandmother, Betty (Dale) Taylor; godmother, Kelly; numerous aunts and uncles, Barb Minnick, Glen (Patti) Minnick, Patty Wright, Barb (Rex) Wright, Tommy (Lisa) Wright.

Nikki will be greeted in heaven by family members, three still-born children; grandpa, Jim Wright; grandparents, Maxine and Lee Minnick, and uncles, Jimmy Wright, Jim and Tony Minnick and other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Irish Hills Eagles, 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn.

You will never be forgotten.